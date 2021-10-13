By Sola Isola – Ibadan

A 38-year old man, identified as Murtala Adelakun has committed suicide in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

It was learnt that the deceased was found dead at his residence around Arekemase area In Ibadan, on Tuesday.

It was also gathered that Adelakun who is a motorcyclist hanged himself in his room.

Sources revealed that the deceased used to be a barber but complained of low patronage before venturing into commercial motorcycling.

It was also revealed that the deceased who had two wives had earlier suffered depression.

Vanguard News Nigeria