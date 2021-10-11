Some residents of Makurdi have expressed worry over the increasing prices of staple food items in the markets.

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, said that the prices of food items were becoming unbearable.

Mrs Mulumum Terungwa, a housewife said that the current prices of food items, if not controlled, would be beyond the reach of most families.

Terungwa said: ” a small rubber paint container of beans is now selling at the rate of N2,700 as against N1200 to N1500 that we bought it about six months ago.

“We are now buying a tin of local rice N10,000 as against N8, 000.

“The price of rice is not too stable, at a point, we even bought a tin of rice at the rate of N12, 000.

“A packet of Star Maggi seasoning is now sold for between N580 and N620 against N380,” she said.

Another resident, Miss Doosuur Atime, said that the hike in price of food had forced her to cut down on the quantity she usually bought.

She noted that with the rising cost of food items in the market, most families would no longer be able to afford them and feed properly.

“Just imagine that a bottle of palm oil that we usually buy for between N250 and N300, is now N800.

“A bag of onions is now N12,000 as against N7, 500 that we bought in March this year. This is gradually becoming unbearable for us,” she said.

A visit by NAN correspondent to some markets in the metropolis revealed that prices of both food and non-food items had increased significantly.

NAN reports that even the price of noodles, commonly eaten by most residents has increased as a carton of Indomie (hungry man) now sell for N4,100 as against N3, 000.

Meanwhile, Mr Eze Ikechuku, a food item seller at the High Level Market attributed the rising cost of food items to several factors including high cost of transportation and insecurity.

He said that unless government intervened in the situation the prices of food items would continue rise.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria