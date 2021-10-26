A university Don, Dr. Olufunmilayo Osakinle, on Tuesday, urged policy makers in Nigeria, especially in the education sector, to make sex education mandatory in the country’s schools curricular.

Osakinle made the appeal in Ado-Ekiti while delivering the 60th Inaugural Lecture of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) entitled: “Girl Child: Guidance For a Better Tomorrow”.

She said the appeal became necessary in order to create the desired awareness and curb the rampancy of teenage pregnancy and rape of girl children in the country.

According to her, exposing children to in-depth knowledge from the cradle of education would make them escape cases of sexual molestations that could befall them at adolescent.

The scholar said that to save Nigeria’s future the legislature should enact a bill that would make sex education compulsory in schools.

She said the country could not afford to fold its arms and allow children to be defiled through sexual exploitations.

“Apart from that bill that will be passed into law, the teachers should objectively pass knowledge to girl children about sex education devoid of any religious or cultural colouration and harassment to the children.

“Also in addressing the shortcomings of uneducated parents, who shy away from giving sex eduaction to their girl children, there should be provision of day care and and parenting centres for those parents,” she said.

Osakinle advocated the organisation of regular seminars, workshops and conferences to keep girl children abreast of their sexuality to be able to cope in any hostile environment.

She said while the governments were busy finding ways to solve the problems of teenage pregnancy, rape and defilement, parents should also play their parts by asking questions relating to sex from their girl children.

Prof. Eddy Olanipeku, EKSU Vice Chancellor, applauded Osakinle for the well researched lecture.

He advised that it was worthwhile for parents to invest in the education of girl children, saying this remained one of the best ways to protect the integrity of any nation.

“With this lecture and research works that are contained therein, I know those who still think that a girl child is nothing and are still moving around searching for a male child in such a way that would provoke God would have a rethink.

“This lecture was well researched and has relevance with what is happening to our environment and individuals in this present time”, Olanipekun said.

“Let me also tell my colleague Professors that we are in the days of technology, some of you can deliver your inaugural lectures online, in view of the current Coronavirus pandemic.

“This is allowed because research works can help solve some of our national and local problems,” he said. (NAN)

