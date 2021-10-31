.

By Young Erhiurhoro

Even though 2023 is still over a year ahead, politicians have started politicking. In Delta State, for instance, the political scene is already jampacked.

In the last three months, the two major political parties in Delta State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress, (APC), have featured known and unknown players that are likely to contest the 2023 governorship elections in the state.

Whether we accept it or not, it’s understandable that those with the ambition to occupy any political position will engage in quiet networking amongst friends and consultation with party members.

This is the situation that we have found ourselves in at the moment. It is to be expected, therefore, that the political fireworks from those interested in the 2023 Delta State Gubernatorial election will continue in high propensity on radio, television, newspapers and other social media platforms.

It’s on this premise that I chose to break my studied silence and write about Chief (Barr.) Fred Okiemute Majemite, a highly respected political leader and outstanding lawyer in Delta state and beyond. No doubt, Chief Barrister Fred Majemite is a detribalized man who plays politics without bitterness. This much has been established beyond doubt in many narratives about the man Fred Majemite

Besides, Majemite, who has expressed interest in running for the office of Governor under the umbrella of PDP come 2023, plays non-tribal or religious politics. Beyond that, he is one politician who is very much in touch with both the grassroots people and the mighty men in society.

Aside from his political strength, his hands of fellowship and generosity know no bounds as he is always ready to extend the same to every Nigerian citizen not minding where such a person comes from. In fact, so many people especially writers/Journalists have written on the pages of newspapers, countless articles about the philanthropic works of this Ughelli born political icon.

I have equally met some of the people he empowered educationally and economically in my Community. His types are not easy to come by especially in present-day Nigeria.

For sure, an Urhobo maxim says, “the story of a good man is not hard to tell at every point in time.” The implication is that a good fish sells itself. This is the true picture of Chief Fred Majemite as a typical grassroot politician and humanitarian

Needless to delve into his biography which many writers before now, have also written on, but l must emphasise that Chief Fred Majemite who is from Ekiugbo community in Ughelli and maternally, from Agbarha-Otor kingdom, all in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state is one man who is a rare breed. To say that Ughelli has been greatly blessed to have this reputable lawyer, astute politician, humanitarian and businessman, who has an uncommon reputation for humanitarian works, kindness and success in whatever he sets out to achieve, is an understatement.

As a politician, the records are there for anyone to judge. As a commissioner for special duties, and later Commissioner for lands, surveys and urban development, he did extremely well.

As a special adviser to Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan, he toured the entire Delta State, ensuring that peace and progress never eluded the state.

As a humanitarian/philanthropist of note, Barr. Fred Okiemute Majemite remains a beacon of hope for so many less privileged people of our generation.

There are reports that he derives happiness from helping the poor and the needy. Considering how governance has been used to the disadvantage of the needy, no one needs a Prophet to tell Delltans that as the 2023 Delta Gubernatorial bell rings very loudly, there is one man who cherished them and would serve them selflessly if given the ticket and eventually elected Governor. For me, the man that fits the expectations of the masses like Obaseki of Edo state with respect to Delta state masses is Fred Okiemute Majemite.

For now, l want to strongly believe that the rotational formula implemented by the PDP since the time of Governor James Ibori to date, that has created equity, fairness and justice within the three senatorial districts in Delta state, is still very much in force and will be respected.

Indeed, we must commend Governor Ibori and other founding members of PDP as well as other political leaders for that singular political initiative. In fact, it has created a kind of political harmony and peace across the state. Curiously, the APC, a major opposition party in the state at the moment, has come to accept this political formula as a well-planned initiative to foster peace and progress in Delta state.

Based on the rotational arrangement in Delta state, the 2023 governorship position in the state is coming to Delta Central Senatorial District without dispute. But be that as it may, at the end of the primaries next year, the party would field a single candidate from amongst the numerous aspirants in the contest.

This is why I’m calling on all Deltans and PDP members in Delta Central Senatorial District, to look out for a man that can integrate and fully represent their interests and needs, so that the mistakes of the past won’t repeat themselves in Delta Central Senatorial District.

The Urhobos who are in majority in Delta State must strive to look beyond “money politics” or “contract politics” and focus on the bigger picture of infrastructural and human/capital development as well as the overall development of the entire state based on equity, fairness and justice and agree on a man that has the potential to deliver the dividend of democracy to Deltans

This is the kind of politician that the Urhobos should look out for in 2023. In this regard, the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), the umbrella socio-cultural group of the Urhobo people and other Urhobo political groups like DC-23 have serious underground work to do in selecting the best man that can deliver. For me, the best choice that will carry the masses along as well as relate well with the political class is epitomised by Chief Fred Okiemute Majemite.

But l leave the selection process to Delta State PDP, Deltans in general, Urhobo women, youths and political leaders. This time we should have a say in the process that produces our next Governorship candidate and not leave it to only a carcus. After all, democracy is about the people and the good of the people.

Thus, for the next democratically elected Governor of Delta State, well-meaning Deltans should rally around the PDP Governorship aspirant, Chief Fred Majemite come 2023 so that the Masses can, with rejoicing, say that a man of the people has indeed come to Osadebe house.

Young Erhiurhoro writes from Delta

Vanguard News Nigeria