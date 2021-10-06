Livestock Feeds Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer in manufacturing and marketing animal feeds, joins the rest of the world to celebrate World Egg Day.

With this year’s theme which is focusing on “Eggs for all: Nature’s Perfect Package”, eggs truly are nature’s perfect package.

According to the company, Egg eating from childhood to adulthood have been a source of good nutrition for all.

It further noted, It’s an essential food that has fed millions for ages and has continue to see a continuous rise in the demand for eggs from poultry farms in Nigeria.

According to the Managing Director, Mr. Adegboyega Adedeji, he said: “Promoting the healthy benefits of eating eggs as the world celebrates World Egg Day is hinged on part of our activities for the year as we embarked on a CSR project by establishing a smallholding poultry farm for Sanngo Senior Secondary School, Agege, Lagos state.

He continued:”” The project has continued to provide students with the opportunity to learn the basic skills and practical management techniques involved in rearing poultry in animal production.

“As we celebrate world egg day, we celebrate the “egg-ceptional” benefits of eggs!”

Livestock Feeds Plc is a manufacturing and marketing organization that deals in Animal Feeds, Concentrates and Aquaculture feeds with robust, all-encompassing, excellent technical and customer service to its customers and clients.

Livestock Feeds is a subsidiary of UACN PLC, with over 50 years of experience, whether our regulars or customized rations, we deliver on our quality feeds nationwide.