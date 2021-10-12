Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; exchanging pleasantries with Mr. Eziokwu Magnus, APGA youth leader who led APGA decampees to PDP when the Anambra State PDP Governorship candidate, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo ,( middle), led supporters on a visit to the Governor in Government House, Asaba. Tuesday.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the November 6 governorship election in Anambra as it did in Edo in 2020.

The governor asserted this when he received the party’s flag bearer in the election, Mr Valentine Ozigbo and some defectors from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra led by the Youth Leader in the state, Mr Magnus Eziokwu, in Asaba on Tuesday.

READ ALSO:PDP chides Senate, APC over direct primary model

He said that PDP stood a chance to win Anambra going by the preparations so far made by the party.

Okowa, who is the Deputy Chairman of PDP’s National Campaign Council for the Anambra election, described Ozigbo as “humble and dynamic’’, adding that the candidate was better than all other candidates in the election.

He urged Anambra people to vote massively for the PDP to turn things around in the state.

“I welcome you and your entourage to Delta and to my office and I feel very happy within me because I can see that we have decided to tow the path of unity.

“When we are united, I am convinced we will come out victorious in the November 6 governorship election.

“I want to congratulate you ahead of time because I know that you are doing well.

“There is no doubt that Anambra State has always been a PDP state but unfortunately in the past 16 years we have lost out in the politics of Anambra solely because of the infighting.

“But from what I am hearing and what I can see now, I feel very encouraged that there is a new spirit now in the PDP in Anambra,’’ the governor ship.

He lauded the spirit of reconciliation and better commitment to the campaign and called for more vigorous house-to-house electioneering ahead of the polls.

“When people resolve that enough is enough, that they have to do the right thing you find that the result will truly come because the men, the women and the youths are out there.

“I know that there is a lot of security challenges but that shouldn’t deter us because politicians are strong-willed people.

“The real politics is not the gathering of people on the field but the door-to-door campaign which is set out to convince people.

“I think that people have seen the other side of the coin at the moment they are waiting for the PDP and it is for us to rediscover ourselves or to decide to give away this chance but am convinced that you will not allow that to happen.

“We had an opportunity in Edo State and we took it and I believe its that same opportunity we have in Anambra and we may not have a better chance than now so we must take it back,” he said.

The governor welcomed the defectors from the ruling APGA in Anambra, and said that PDP was desirous to change the narrative in the state and the country in general.

“We are reordering not just Anambra but the entire nation because we have seen too much pain in the last few years and there has been a lot of retrogression and pain caused people and I believe that PDP only is in the best position to turn things around both in Anambra state and nationally.

“We are glad to see you opt for what is good and what you think is the best interest of Anambra people.

“I also believe that God threw you up our candidate in Anambra for the good of the people.

“There are so many people seeking the office of governor in Anambra and I have had cause to relate with some of them but I believe our candidate is better than all of them out there.

“It’s a time for forgiveness, a time for reconciliation and a time to think about the party and the future of Anambra and Nigeria.

“To the APGA Youth Leader that is joining us, we welcome you and we are truly very grateful that you have decided to join this train.

“Being a leader of youths, this move is very important for us because I know that the youths have a lot of role to play in elections.

“I also welcome the women here because women make a lot of marks in terms of numbers on the voting day,” he said.

“I believe we will have a free, fair election and credible election because I know that INEC is fully ready and the device they want to use has been tested in the Delta by-election and it was very credible.

“We must concentrate more on mobilising the people to come and vote with their permanent voters card and they must come out early to cast their votes and also stay back to defend their votes,

“I wish you well in the polls and we will be praying for you and we will be do the best we can to support you and we are very hopeful that God will truly pour out His grace upon you and lead you to victory,” Okowa stated.

Earlier, Ozigbo had said that he was in Delta to present the defecting members of APGA to the governor who is a national leader of the party.

He said that the people of Anambra were waiting for the PDP to take over, adding that the party would emerge victorious in the November 6 election.

“We have lots of people coming to join us because they have seen the light and they know the direction that Anambra is going and they know that Anambra is waiting for PDP to take over.

“Our team has what it takes to deliver Anambra to PDP and we will surely make our people proud,” he said.