The League of African Development Students (LEADS Africa) will confer a double honour on the Chairman of Executive Group and Board Member, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), Dr. Ayo Ogunsan.

In a show of recognition of his sterling performance as an administrator and an astute businessman cum entrepreneur, LEAD Africa, in a recent letter of notification on the award, addressed to Ogunsan, identified that the LSSTF senior official has meritoriously done well for himself and Lagos State to deserve being recognised with the honour of the “LEAD Africa’s Patriotic Personality and Corporate Mandate awards.

“LEADS seeks to formally inform you of our resolve to pay a courtesy visit on you and present the “LEAD Africa’s Patriotic Personality and Corporate Mandate awards to you in your capacity as an influential board member and stakeholder of Lagos State Securuty Trust Fund (LSSTF), in due recognition of your patriotic strides in mandate delivery towards Africa’s quest for development; in line with the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, Nigeria, and meritorious service to God Almighty, humanity and Africa.

“Hence, we formally seek an audience for a seven-member delegation to converge in Lagos to pay the courtesy visit and make the prestigious awards presentations on October 7, 2021, or October 8, 2021, and in strict compliance with extant COVID-19 safety protocols,” the letter read in part.

The League of African Development Students (LEADS Africa) is a students organisation with the objective of creating platforms for networking, peer review, and capacity building among student leaders in Africa.

Reacting to the development, Ogunsan, speaking with our correspondent, recently, said: “This recognition came to me as a surprise and I can only thank God Almighty who is the giver of all good gifts and in whom there is no variableness or shadow of turning. I believe this is a clarion call to serve and do more in the area of public administration at the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) and also at the Executive Group which I chair.”