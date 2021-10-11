Leadership selection process needs to change, Yero drums support for Akpabio

Alhaji Ramalan Yero, former governor of Kaduna state

By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

The former governor of Kaduna state, Alh Ramalan Yero has called on Nigerian youths to rise to the challenge and change the process of selecting leaders in the country by avoiding politics of money and godfather.

He made the statement while delivering an address at the unveiling of a monthly newsmagazine, ‘The National Interest’ on Senator Godswill Akpabio in Kano on Sunday.

The former governor also drummed support for those calling on the Senator to rum for the 2023 presidential election.

The magazine which was presented by The Senator Godswill Akpabio For Common Good organization, documented the political profile of Senator Godswill Akpabio, his public life and leadership style from his days as governor of Akwa Ibom state, Senate Minority Leader and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Yero also pointed out that the Not Too Young To Run campaign will not bear fruits in the present Nigerian setting if the status quo remains, adding that you need money or godfather to win elections in this country and this has to change for there to be progress.

Yero, who said that he has held political office and knows the intricacies of current politics, explained that youths are the ones exploited in the current politics and asked “when will they be leaders if the present trend continues?’’

‘’Shun the little monetary gratifications, salt and magi that you are given during election period. Look inwards and select competent leaders who have integrity and the nation at heart.’’

The former governor also said that although organisers of the event said that it is not political, he argued that the reviewer of the magazine had called on ‘’Senator Akpabio to throw his hat into the ring in 2023 because he is eminently qualified to run for the presidency. ‘’

Yero who described Akpabio as his former colleague and ex Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, said that he has used the resources of Akwa Ibom state to transform the state, adding that he should join other qualified Nigerians to run for the presidency.

‘’Any Nigerian, whether from the north, south, east or west, who can transform Nigeria into a United Nation, anyone who respects our diversity, improve the economy and solve the problems of insecurity.

“Anyone who can make the person of Kano state to feel at home in Akwa Ibom state is welcome to take a shot at the presidency.

‘’Nigeria needs a capable leader, a leader with integrity, someone who is detribalized and can manage the economy and the resources of the country in a very transparent manner.

“This is the kind of leader that we want, irrespective of where he comes from,’’ he added.

