By Gabriel Olawale

The League of Patriotic Lawyers has hailed the ruling of a federal high court sitting in Abuja, nullifying the suspension of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Vice Chairman, Dan Orbih, by Edo North Senatorial leadership of the party.



Chairman of the league, Abubakar Yesufu, in a statement, said though the body is non partisan, it would always speak out whenever injustice is perpetrated.



According to him, ” it is not part of our core mandate to be partisan , but we will always refuse compromise whenever and wherever injustice is perpetuated as was the case in this illegal suspension.”



He further commended medial mogul, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi , for what he described as intervening to validate Orbih’s membership.



His words:”The high chief should show more and proactive interest in the party activities that he has helped to nurture. The penalty for staying back is that the party would be hijacked by selfish interests.



“Orbih, who is one of the highest party men from Edo State should not be allowed to be rubbished by those that want to take over the structure or party machinery.



“Orbih, stands tall. He remains a beacon of hope to Etsako, Edo, nay nigeria.

“The party’s National Working Committee should sanction the brains behind the illegal suspension no matter how highly placed.



“Democracy would become meaningless if rules and tenets of democracy do not matter.

Where the rule of law is forced to abdicate, the rule or the jungle takes over.”