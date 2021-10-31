Late Yinka Odumakin reincarnates, as Joe Okei-Odumakin gives birth to twins

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Joe Odumakin

The widow of the late spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, was delivered of twins – a boy and a girl – at a United States of America hospital on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

The “miracle” birth was said to have fulfilled the wishes of the late Odumakin towards the end of his sojourn on earth to have another baby to be named after him.

Meanwhile, the mother and the babies were said to be in excellent health condition.

The Odumakins, got married in 1997, had their first baby girl in 2000, and the second, a boy, in 2003. While the girl was named after Joe, the boy was named Abraham after the late Afenifere leader, Pa Abraham Adesanya.

The twins are coming 18 years after the last childbirth.

After he survived a three-day coma in 2020 and a few months before he succumbed to the illness that eventually but unexpectedly claimed his life, YO, as he is fondly called, developed a strong desire for him and his wife to have another baby.

“Thank God Joe did not dither or procrastinate as she took in just about the time YO took ill and never recovered. “a source stated.

YO, was said to have, however, prophetically left words concerning what the baby or babies should be called if his wishes materialised.

He was so accurate in his predictions that they could be twins (and their sex) that YO gave the names of the babies and told his wife how he would raise them.

