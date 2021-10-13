The Senate of the Lagos State University (LASU),Ojo, has elected Prof. Adenike Boyo as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Administration, of the institution.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Boyo succeeds the former DVC (Adminstration), Prof. Oyedamola Oke, whose tenure ended on Oct. 4, after serving for two consecutive terms of four years.



Mr Ademola Adekoya, the institution’s Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.



Adekoya said that Boyo defeated the other candidate for the position, Prof. Yinus Adeleke,

by 118 to four votes to emerge the winner.

“Boyo, is a Professor of Physics and Dean, Faculty of Science of the University.

“Boyo was born on Dec.11 ,1963 in Lagos State. She joined Lagos State University as an Assistant Lecturer in 1990 and became an Associate Professor in 2008 and a Professor of Physics in 2011.

“Boyo is the first pronounced Professor of Physics and first female Physicist in the Department of Physics, Lagos State University,” he said.



Adekoya said that the election of the new DVC (Administration) would be ratified by the Governing Council of the university.