By Gabriel Olawale

CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory, a medical diagnostic centre situated at the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos has been authorized by the Lagos State Ministry of Health to carry out COVID-19 PCR tests after a rigorous accreditation and validation process by the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) and the Lagos State Biobank.

As one of the accredited laboratories in Nigeria, CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory offers high-standard COVID-19 PCR tests to air travellers flying out of or into Nigeria, corporate organisations and other individuals who want to know their COVID-19 status. The RT Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) is the gold standard for detecting and tracking the COVID-19 virus.

According to Dr Austin Ebhomielen, Chief Medical Director, FaithCity Hospital, parent company of CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory, he stated “We are excited to collaborate with the Lagos state government to fight COVID-19. This accreditation will provide Lagosians with access to accurate and efficient COVID-19 PCR tests thereby increasing our testing ability as a country and bringing us nearer to eliminating the pandemic.”

“At CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory our objective is to provide excellence in testing services and offer innovative and exceptional analytical processes. Individuals who are interested in taking COVID-19 PCR tests can register/book appointments for the test online via our website.

“The test results are guaranteed within 24-48hours after sample collection and results can be verified online. In addition to onsite services, we provide home testing for individuals who require more privacy and need the service in the comfort of their homes. We however assure and respect the privacy of all patients within and outside our facilities’.

CoolSpring Molecular Laboratory is a medical diagnostic centre with a mission to provide excellence in testing services and to offer innovative and exceptional analytical processes that guarantee predictable, improved product quality level, faster turnaround time & accurate testing integrity requirements.