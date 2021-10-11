Protects BRT dedicated lane with security team

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged Community Development Associations, CDAs, and Community Development Committees, CDCs, to partner with it to ensure continued safety and security in the state.

This came as he Sanwo-Olu approved a dedicated security team for the monitoring of transport infrastructure and the enforcement of extant rules on the use of the Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, regulation.

Sanwo-Olu, through, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Wale Ahmed, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Kikelomo Sanyaolu, gave this charge yesterday, while declaring open a two-day Leadership Training for members of Lagos State Community Development Advisory Council, LSCDAC, in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said over the years, the state government had committed time and resources to conduct periodic trainings for members of LSCDAC, to equip them in playing their roles in bringing government closer to the people and to also reiterate his policy of inclusiveness.

“No doubt, this year’s training is one of the many efforts of the State Government under the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to empower our Community Development Council (CDC) and Community Development Area (CDA) members to align their various CDCs and CDAs in accordance with the State’s plan for a greater Lagos; the Lagos of Our Dreams.

“In addition, it is part of the State government’s effort to drive the policies of this administration and replicate governance and leadership at the grassroots, Sanwo-Olu stated.

He stated that everyone knew the importance of security towards guaranteeing and protecting everyone, but that the government alone could not do it, saying that the collective efforts must become a part of “our daily life, something that each woman and man can count on. This, as a matter of fact, must commence from our various roots, which are our various CDAs and CDCs.”

Ahmed, in his address, said in the next two days, the State government would be providing them with the knowledge needed to move towards effective collaboration, as seasoned resource individuals had been carefully selected to take them through different topics to enlighten them on improved ways and tactics to adopt when it omes to addressing insecurities in the various communities.

BRT security

Sanwo-Olu, approval for the dedicated security team followed incessant damage to transport infrastructure and violation of the BRT lanes which more often impeded the operation of the BRT system.

With more transport infrastructure being constructed, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, LAMATA, reasoned that there was the need for a higher measure of security and vigilance especially in the light of last year’s attack on sate government and LAMATA facilities perpetrated by hoodlums who hijacked the EndSARS protest.

According to the approval by the governor, team, headed by a Superintendent of Police, would be composed of 70 officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force charged with the protection of existing LAMATA facilities and others currently under construction.

The dedicated security team will ensure that the lifespan of transport infrastructure would be guaranteed and not be truncated by needless and unforeseen attacks as well as make passengers feel secure at LAMATA facilities while using regulated public transport.

Vanguard News Nigeria