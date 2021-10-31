By Bose Adelaja

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Command, has arrested two suspected human traffickers and rescued two victims in Badagry area.

The operation was carried out over the weekend at about 2.30pm, by the Badagry Division led by Chief Superintendent of Corps (CSC) Akinyemi Ayodeji.

This was in response to a distress call from one Mrs Olaitan, a member of a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), over the suspicious activities of the suspected human traffickers around Gbaji area of Badagry.

It was gathered that the suspected human traffickers were later identified as Believe Atete (male), age 30 and Moses Medemaku (male), age 25, with the victims Godspower Kessena, male,19 years from Isoko, Delta State and David Okporbome, male, 25 years from Isoko, Delta state.

The proactive personnel of the Division intercepted the suspects, arrested them and rescued the victims.

The Public Relations Officer, Lagos NSCDC, Abolurin Oluwaseun who confirmed the incident said the preliminary investigation, revealed that the suspects had the initial plan to move both victims from Gbaji to Seme and Ghana as their last point of call.

He said the victims upon interrogation, revealed that Mr Believe Atete, promised them gainful employment and better life in the Republic of Ghana.

“Information revealed that on arrival to Lagos from Isoko, Delta state, the victims realised there was fire on the mountain based on the telephone conversations between them and their suspected traffickers before the operatives came to their rescue.

“Lagos State NSCDC Commandant, Eweka Okoro has directed the Divisional Officer, Badagry Division, to transfer the suspects and the rescued victims to the Lagos State Command, Headquarters, Alausa, Ikeja, for further investigation to commence on the matter and promised to hand over to the appropriate government agency without delay.

“He seized the opportunity, to advise members of the public to caution and restraint themselves from being deceived by fraudsters and human traffickers who hide under the guise of ‘creating employment opportunities,’ for their clients but have another inhumane and evil motive,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria