Lagos launches Good Deeds Day

The presentation of Launch Certificate by the National Coordinator, Good Deeds Day Nigeria Network, Mr. Bamidele Adetola(3rd left) to the Lagos State Team led by Folakemi Adesina(middle) at the launch of the network in Lagos.





The Lagos State Network of Good Deeds Day has launched with the commissioning of remodelled Early Childhood Care and Development classroom at Expressway Primary School, Ketu, on October 6, in line with the event’s theme, #DOBETTER, to provide the children with a conducive environment for learning and development.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Bamidele Adetola, National Coordinator for Good Deeds Day Nigeria, said: “We intend to spread the message of kindness that we can use as a pillar for national development.

“Vices are on the increase and those with good hearts are rarely celebrated, but if we start identifying and celebrating those who do good, it would become contagious.”

Also, the Lagos state coordinator, Folakemi Adesina said: “Good Deeds Day is all about doing good to people, showing kindness, promoting generosity.

“It is also about promoting the culture of volunteering, promoting collaboration and partnership in general.”

The event was supported by State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB; the Education Secretary of Kosofe Local Education Authority Lagos State, and Eat ‘n’ Go Limited.

It had in attendance state coordinators of Good Deeds Day in Osun, Oyo, Imo and FCT, with NGOs and community-based organisations.

Good Deeds Day is a global movement uniting people from over 108 countries, launched in Nigeria in September 2018.

Vanguard News Nigeria