A Lokoja Chief Magistrate Court in Kogi, has ordered the remand of two suspects for allegedly aiding, abetting and harbouring an escapee from the Kabob Custodial Centre jailbreak of September 13.

The suspects are Enesi Ohinoyi, 43, and Ayuba Adeiza, 33.

The Magistrate, Abraham Umar, gave the order on Wednesday in Lokoja on arraignment of the defendants, who allegedly conspired to perpetrate the illegal act.

According to him, the duo was arraigned for alleged screening of an offender and convict, Olusegun Onimisi Otaru, who escaped from Kabba Custodian Centre of Nigerian Correctional Services during the last September attack on the facility.

On arraignment of the suspects, the prosecuting counsel, Olarenwaju Yahaya. of the Directorate of State Service (DSS), urged the court through an application to remand the suspects in the custodial centre to enable the security agency complete its investigation into the matter.

Yahaya explained that the application was in pursuant to sections 291 and 292 of Administration of Criminal Justice of Kogi State.

He urged the court to remand Enesi Ohinoyi and Ayuba Adeiza for their alleged involvement in the September Attack on Kabba Custodian Centre in harbouring Olusegun Onimisi Otaru, who has been condemned to death.

Yahaya said that the operatives of the DSS in collaboration with other security agencies acting on intelligence reports arrested the two suspects.

He explained that the escapee convict was not charged to court as he had since been returned to Kabba Custodial Centre as he already had a death sentence hanging on him.

In his ruling, Magistrate Umar said that having perused the application and the 14-paragraph affidavit supporting it, the court ought to grant the application for remand of the two suspects.

Umar, therefore, granted the application and ordered that the two suspects be remanded at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kabba for 14 days.

He adjourned the case till Oct. 20 for hearing.

(NAN)

