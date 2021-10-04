Suspected adulterated kerosene sold in parts of Nsukka in Enugu State has resulted in an explosion that caused a 16-year-old boy, Akachukwu Madu, to sustain burns on his body.

The kerosene explosion, which occurred in Alo-uno, Nsukka Local Government Area, burnt parts of the boy’s face, neck, chest, and shoulders.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, the father of the victim, Rev. Chika Madu, the Founder, Highway to Grace Assembly Ministry, Nsukka, said that the unfortunate incident happened around 1.35 pm on Sept. 25.

According to him, his first son Akachukwu, wanted to use the Kerosene to light up firewood when it exploded, and his shirt caught fire which burnt some parts of his body.

“I was in the parlour when my wife raised alarm and I rushed out only to see that the kerosene I bought for them had exploded and injured the lad.

“We made efforts to put out the fire and removed the clothe he was wearing,” he said.

The cleric said that he bought the adulterated product from Anthobrig Oil Nigeria Limited Filling Station, at Obollo-Afor, in Udenu LGA in Enugu State, a day before the incident.

“This is not the first time I’m buying kerosene from the filling station, I’m surprised that the last kerosene I bought from them was adulterated.”

He said that a report of the incident was made to the director of the filling station, but expressed surprise that the management had not come to see his son.

“As I am talking to you now, my son is still at the hospital and the managing director of the station who promised that he will come has not come.”

When contacted, Mr. Anthony Nwodoh, the Director, Anthobrig Nigeria Limited Filling Station, said that he was not sure that Madu bought the kerosene from his station.

“Yes, I was told that one man was claiming that he bought kerosene from us that exploded and burnt parts of the body of his son, but we have not received any complaint from any other person that our kerosene is adulterated, as customers are still buying kerosene from us.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Enugu State Government had last month warned dealers of kerosene products against selling adulterated products to the public.

This was as a result of the death of four persons and others that sustained injuries as a result of kerosene explosion in various local governments in Enugu North senatorial district.