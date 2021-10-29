By Haruna Aliyu

The Nigeria union of journalists ( NUJ) kebbi state council Thursday dissolved and inaugurated new executives who will pilot the affairs of the union for the next four years.

The concensus polls that was held at the presidential lodge in Birnin Kebbi produced Hamza Galadima Zuru as chairman, Ahmed Idris the Guardian corresspondent as state secretary, Attahiru Abubakar assistant secretary, Junaid Sani from the equity FM financial secretary while Bello Sarki from Kebbi television as treasurer.

At the end of the affirmation, magistrate Ismail Mungadi administered the oath of office to the new NUJ executives.

Earlier, in his speech the executive Governor of Kebbi state Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu congratulated new leadership of the union and thanked the outgoing excos for their efforts,Bagudu urged journalists in the state to cooperate with security agents

In the discharge of their official duties, the governor who expressed joy with the concensus reached envisage same to happen one day in Nigeria to produce a concensus presidential candidate without acrimony.

He charged journalist to be fair in their reports on insecurity in the northwest saying a credible National newspaper recently published a fake story on the release of Yauri abducted students ” surprisingly the paper refused to retract or take down the fake story which instigated another group of kidnappers to attempt to re-kidnap the students who courageously stayed in the kidnappers den for a while he said”.

In his acceptance speech, the new state NUJ chairman thanked the governor for gracing the delegate conference saying from the inception of NUJ no governor ever attended, he pledged to create a revenue generating base for the union by procuring buses for inter city shuttle to bring monies to the union, he added that, the new excos will also seek collaboration with multi national companies to train journalists with a view to building their capacities for maximum productivity.