By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani has lent his weight behind the consensus policy of Kaduna State APC as enthroned by Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna State, describing it as an exhibition of democratic spirit.

In a statement, the lawmaker,who also commended the governor’s ability to successfully complete Ward, local government and State Congresses, described El -Rufai’s action as proof of his refusal to influence the picking of ward, local government and State party executives.

” He allowed stakeholders at all levels to work out their own arrangements,” he said.

He explained that ” by allowing democracy to flourish in the party, he has laid a solid foundation for the sustenance of democracy in our dear State.”

Turning to the party, the lawmaker, who is also Chairman Senate Committe on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institution added:

“Let me also deeply appreciate APC stakeholders in Kaduna State for displaying uncommon unity and effectively utilizing the consensus option in filling party positions. Their sacrifices and compromises have shown that they prioritize the collective interest above personal gains.”

“Kaduna State is showing others the way. Let us sustain this new spirit. It is the path to success,” he said.