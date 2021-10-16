By Ibrahim Hassan – Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state has returned retired Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada as state chairman,unopposed following the adoption of the consensus option to elect new state executive committee members.

Officials of INEC led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kaduna,monitored the the state Congress of the party on Saturday.

While announcing the emergence of Jekada as the state chairman, and some former officials of the party who were returned unopposed,the Congress Committee Chairman, Abubakar Moddibo, said that the consensus option adopted by the state chapter was in line with the party’s constitution.

The Congress which took place at the Yar’adua Hall,Murtala Mohammad Square Kaduna, was attended by Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai; Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly,Rt.Hon .Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani,the Deputy Governor,Dr.Hadiza Balarabe and other distinguished members and delegates of the party in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria