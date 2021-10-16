By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Early morning infernor destroyed property worth millions of Naira at the Itobe Market, in Ofu Local Government area of Kogi State on Saturday.

According to an eye witness, the fire disaster started when a trader’s generator set caught fire thereby engulfing all shops within the vicinity and destroying them.

Although no life was lost during the disaster, the eyewitness recounted that the means of livelihood of the numerous roadside traders were lost in the fire incidence

The traditional ruler of the community, Onu Itobe, Alhaji Salihu Adaji while reacting to disaster expressed that the incident has thrown many businessmen in his domain to the labour market.

He urged people in authority to assist those affected by the fire disaster with capital to restart their businesses.