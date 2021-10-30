By Demola Akinyemi

Three people have reportedly died in a fatal multiple accidents along Ilorin-Ogbomoso expressway early Saturday morning.

One person out of the four who survived in the ghastly autocrash however sustained severe injuries and had been taken to Kwara state General hospital, Ilorin for prompt

Vanguard reliably gathered that the auto crash occurred at Otte community in the Asa local government area of Kwara state at about 6:00 am as a result of speed limit violation.

It was also gathered that a total number of four persons were involved in the accident, as three died on the spot due to impact of the accident, while the only person that survived sustained high degree of injury.

The survived person reportedly sustained fracture and head injury bruises.

The accident involved two vehicles, namely a private Toyota Corolla car in black colour and a commercial Mitsubishi pick up van in white colour.

The state commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade, who confirmed the incident, said that victims of the accident had been taken to the state general hospital, Ilorin, adding that the corpses were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.