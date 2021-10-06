Jeriq unveiled as PassyXchange brand ambassador

By Ephraim Oseji

PassyXchange has officially signed and presented Jeriq as its brand ambassador to represent the brand through advertising, marketing, and promotional campaigns that will support the creation of more awareness of the brand.

Speaking at the unveiling, Paschal Offor, said, “It is with much pleasure we formally announce the appointment of JeriqtheHussla as the new PassyXchange Brand Ambassador.”

He said as cryptocurrencies develop over the next 10 years, can become part of everyone’s life, solving many of the issues currently associated with existing authorized currencies as the adoption of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies will lead to financial inclusion, economic growth, and financial freedom.

This partnership according to him is set to help so many people embrace this development especially in Nigeria.

“JeriqtheHussla, a musical Act known for his unique and outstanding performance is delighted to join the PassyXchange team and believe he can impact the brand by embracing and portraying the concept and the technologically advanced features of the PassyXchange Trading platform and how it can help individuals trade easier and faster at their comfort zones.

“Apart from being the No. 1 exchange firm in Nigeria, we, at PassyXchange understands that our audience are young trendsetters and so is JeriqtheHussla fans, bringing JeriqtheHussla in as part of the team is a welcome development from all of us at PassyXchange,” said the PassyXchange Sales / Marketing Manager, Emmanuel Anabueze.

Speaking further, he said; “PassyXchange has proven to be a driving force in the development of the Cryptocurrency trading system as the platform has been adopting the use of some financial integration and technologies as well as effective PR strategies and are going further in creating more advanced and beneficial Cryptocurrency trading systems.

“PassyXchange as the brand name implies is a prominent exchange firm that runs an online platform created for the exchange of Bitcoin and Gift Cards.

“PassyXchange is based in Nigeria and provides services across Africa. It is a major player in the Cryptocurrency trading landscape by connecting users in possession of digital currencies or gift cards to trade with live agents on the platform who will process their transactions,” he concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria