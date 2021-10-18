….Says Police, cabal don’t want election to hold

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, rejected dialogue with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, warning it not to drag its name into the November 6, 2021 Anambra State governorship election.

The pro-Biafra group also described as laughable, the statement by the Nigerian Police that it is coming to Anambra State for the November 6, 2021 governorship election with 33,000 personnel and eight helicopters, saying that the implication of that statement by the Police is that they (Police) do not want the election to hold that day.

IPOB also said that it is an insult for it to dialogue with INEC, when it cannot dialogue with Nigeria as a country and its government, saying that as far as IPOB exists, it does not recognize the existence of INEC.

The separatist group in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, categorically stated that it has no interest in Anambra State governorship election and as such, will not entertain any dialogue being planned by INEC.

IPOB statement read in part: “Following the statement from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that it is coming to negotiate or dialogue with IPOB, over the forthcoming Anambra governorship election, we, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to reiterate once again that we have no business with INEC.

“IPOB family worldwide does not know whether or not INEC exists. We have nothing to do with the election INEC is conducting and we wonder why INEC would want to drag us into the election.

“INEC should face what is facing it and leave IPOB alone. We did not dialogue with Nigerian government let alone INEC, an agency of the clueless government of Nigeria. It is an insult coming from a body known for fraudulently imposing and installing electoral criminals on the people.

“We found laughable the declaration by the Nigeria Police that they are coming to Anambra State governorship election on the 6th of November with 33,000 personnel and eight helicopters to kill Igbo citizens on that day.

“This statement from the Police IGP, shows how prepared they are to kill our people and also a clear indication that Nigeria Police and the cabal do not want the election in Anambra State to hold.

“We also want to place on record that the plan by the Nigeria Police to deploy over 33,000 policemen and three helicopters, among others to Anambra State for the November 6 governorship election is another ploy to kill more innocent Biafrans.

“This confirms our fears and earlier intelligence that the security agents have perfected plans to use the election to force more Biafra youths to their early graves.

“We therefore, wish to advise Biafrans in Anambra State to be very cautious of this wicked plot and not play into their hands.”

