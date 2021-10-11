By Udeme Akpan

…As Vertex Group plans events in Nigeria

Digitization has been recognized as the global solution to problems in manufacturing, energy, finance, healthcare, and other sectors of the economy in many nations, including Nigeria, the fastest growing economy in Africa.

While, the Internet of Things (IoT), a network of physical objects, embedded with sensors, software, and other technologies for the purpose of connecting and exchanging data with other devices and systems over the internet, has started to make a positive impact in the region.

According to Vertex Global Services, a global leader and Asia’s greatest brand, “IoT is revolutionising nearly every domain of the power industry from generation to transmission to distribution and changing how energy companies and customers interact.

“IoT has the potential to significantly transform the industrial sector and IoT solutions are entering the domain of industrial operations. In the power sector, the IoT-based approach aids in manifesting proactive strategies into real-time gains.”

The company, which expressed its determination to propagate the gains of IoT, stated: “We are Asia’s greatest brand expanding further and set to introduce for the first time ever a three-day conclave with two big events under the same umbrella to challenge the status quo and change the dynamics of the Nigerian utilities industry and connect future possibilities with the region’s first of its kind technology and digital transformation hub bringing forth an innovative platform to ensure the industries’ buying experience is fueled with enriching experiences for industry revolutionaries while providing easy access to the latest solutions in the industry.”

Furthermore, the company, which disclosed that the IoT West Africa Conference and Exhibition will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, from June 21-23, 2022, stated: “The inaugural IoT West Africa conference and exhibition is set to become the region’s first of its kind technology and digital transformation hub where the Internet of Things along with big data meets artificial intelligence will feature industry innovators and forward thinkers, sharing expertise and emerging trends to guide the West African technology users to the right digital transformation track on emerging topics like Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Technology Internet of Things, Big Data and more shaping the future. “

It also disclosed that the Power and Water Nigeria Exhibition and Conference will take place on June 21-23, 2022, adding: “The Power and Water Nigeria Exhibition and Conference offer global stakeholders to access and engage in technical discussion to do an on-the-spot assessment of the region’s opportunities in power generation, distribution, renewables, water and utilities sectors.

“It provides an annual platform for buyers and sellers to engage, explore and compare innovative technologies from the leading local and international suppliers. Also, with more than 30 influential speakers, the event will set agenda for the examination of topical issues and challenges as well as adopt potent options or solutions required for economic development, moving forward. The event will further create the platform for partnering, collaboration and alliancing among different local and international stakeholders, including investors.

“We are also committed to presenting Vertex learning, a unique platform that utilises superior mixed learning and training concepts to facilitate an individual’s career growth towards success with the means of Intuitive e-learning; coaching and mixed evaluations; progressive person commitment and collective business performance.”

However, commenting on the development, Chief Commercial Officer, Shitij Taneja, said: “With only 51 per cent of the population having access to power in Nigeria, the lack of power has been the biggest obstacle for the country’s industrial growth. We aim to bridge the knowledge and solutions gap through productive exhibitions and content-rich conferences like, Power and Water along with IoT West Africa.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer and strategic growth leader, Gagan Arora, who expressed his views on the major developments within the group, stated: “Vertex Group a global leader and Asia’s greatest brand is finally coming to Lagos, Nigeria after completing five dynamic years in the industry and looks forward to disrupting global markets with new and improved technology and business capabilities with a three-day conclave.”