The Special Peace committee set up by the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has submitted its reports to Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the taskforce commander.

Recall that the commander had on Sept. 11, inaugurated the 36-man committee to proffer lasting solutions to the lingering insecurity in Plateau.

READ ALSO :Insecurity in Nigeria is going down – Ndume

The committee was also mandated to identify the root causes of the crisis that had engulfed the state over the years.

Presenting the report on Saturday, in Jos, Mr Robert Ashi, Chairman of the special committee, thanked the commander for the opportunity granted them to serve.

He explained that the committee, which comprised people with diverse backgrounds, brainstormed, engaged critical stakeholders and came up with a 94-page report in which they identified multifaceted root causes of the increasing spate of insecurity in the state.

Ashi advised the commander to implement the numerous recommendation made by the committee, saying , “All the recommendations are well guided, to address the security challenges facing the state.

“We want to urge the commander to be religious in implementing the report; we count on you to do justice to it.

”These recommendations are like the dreams of the good people of Plateau, so, sir, we will be very happy if this dream comes to fruition,” he said

In a brief message, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe, Rev Ronku Aka, commended the commander for the initiative, noting that it would promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

He promised to support the commander in the implementation of the recommendations made by the committee.

Similarly, Hardo Wada Waziri expressed optimism that the committee’s recommendations would lead to lasting peace in the state.

Receiving the report, the commander said that the idea of the committee was part of its non kinetic approach towards achieving peace and peaceful coexistence in Plateau.

Ali, who explained that lasting peace can be achieved through Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism, added that the initiative was aimed at creating a more virile society, promising to carefully study the committee’s recommendations with a view to implementing them in the interest of all.

“Today marks another important day in the annals of this state, because lasting peace can only be achieved through alternative dispute resolution.

“I am highly delighted today to receive this report because it is part of our non kinetic approach to entrenching peace on the Plateau.

“This report will serve as another take-off point and cornerstone to our subsequent actions, as security agencies in addressing the lingering issues on the Plateau.

“We are going to meticulously study the report, work with a think-tank and come up with actions that will enable Plateau to regain its lost glory of being the home of peace and tourism,” he said.

The commander thanked members of the committee for sacrificing their time and successfully completing the assignment, pledging to continue to work assiduously, without fear or favour, towards the actualisation of lasting peace in the state.