By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Government has assured of its resolve to reform the Nigerian Armed Forces to enable it carry out its statutory obligation of securing lives and property of Nigerians.

Director, Information, in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF, Willie Bassey disclosed this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja.

He said the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha made the commitment Thursday in Abuja when he received members of the Implementation / Advisory Committee on the Reforms of Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces led by their Chairman, Maj. Gen. Alkali Kazir (retd).

Mustapha said; “It is an intensive work the armed forces are doing. and I am giving you my words that we are fully committed that everything that would transform the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence would be accorded high priority. We will do everything possible to facilitate, if it has to go through the processes of approval, discussions and seeking for advice to ensure you receive all the necessary support”.

The SGF commended the Ministry of Defence for constituting the Reform Committee saying the implementation of its report would significantly address the challenges militating against the effective functioning of Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, Gen. Kazir said “considering the resurgence of insurgency, cattle rustling, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country, that was imperative to review the security architecture of the nation in order to curb the emerging security threats.

“He said that Nigeria would continue to collaborate with other countries through bilateral and multilateral engagements aimed at developing the capacity of the Ministry of Defence and the Nigerian Armed Forces in the discharge of their mandates.

“The 24-member Reform Committee was formed with the aim of closing gaps that exist in the structure and operation of the Armed Forces in interfacing with the Ministry of Defence for effective service delivery”, the statement added.

