Insecurity: Army launches ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’ in Anambra

Commander 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) Col. Abdulkarim Usman(8th left), with members of other security agencies and elders of Igbariam community, where the Super Camp of Exercise Golden Dawn is located.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

Determined to restore security in Anambra State, the 302 Artillery Regiment General Support has lunched ‘Exercise Golden Dawn’.

Exercise Golden Dawn, according the Commander 302 Artillery Regiment (General Support) Col. Abdulkarim Usman, will combat insecurity in Anambra State.

He said this in the welcome address at the flag off ceremony at Igbariam, Anambra East Local Government Area, adding that it will foster inter-agency cooperation, which will become a routine training exercise in various geo-political zones of the country.

He said that the rise of insecurity across the country had made it imperative that the Nigerian Army comes to the aid of civil authority in joint environment.

He added that the exercise, which runs from October 4 to December 23, is meant to practice command and staff of combat arms and services in planning and conduct of Military Operation Other Than War, MOOTW, to confront security challenges within their area of responsibility in conjunction with other security agencies.

His words: “The military will use the golden opportunity in conjunction with other security agencies to curb the existing security threats in Anambra State.

“The threats ranges from secessionist agitations by the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB; the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and Eastern Security Network, ESN.

“Others are banditry, kidnapping, cultist activities, land disputes clashes, communal clashes, chieftaincy issues clashes, assassinations and youths restiveness.

“To curb these countless security challenges, a robust posture in what the unit has always maintained.”

Col. Usman thanked the troops and other security agencies for the tremendous effort in keeping Anambra State safe and secure, adding that more needs to be done to combat the highlighted security threats in the state.

He further disclosed that the Regiment under the leadership of Major General T. A Lagbaja is currently undergoing unprecedented changes.

The Regiment and indeed 82 Division have continued to benefit immensely from the Chief of Army Staff, COAS transformational drive.

“Remarkable improvements have been recorded, particularly in the refurbishment of Armoured Fighting Vehicles, procurement of new platforms, upgrading of training facilities and construction of new accommodation for officers and soldiers among others.

“These transformational efforts have greatly enhanced the welfare and operational capabilities of the troops. It is therefore my fervent hope that the exercise will record successes.”

