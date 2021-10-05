…Tasks personnel on rules of engagement

By Festus Ahon

AS part of efforts aimed at tackling insecurity in the country, the Nigerian Army, yesterday, flagged off exercise ‘Still Water’, and urged the troops to carry out their duties in line with stipulated rules of engagement.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division, who was represented by Brig.-Gen. Emmanuel Ikomi, said the exercise was being flagged off simultaneously in Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states and urged the troops to carry out their duties in line with stipulated rules of engagement.

Ikomi said the exercise would be based on real-time intelligence on the prevailing security threats and would dovetail to checkmate real criminalities as the yuletide season approaches.

He said the exercise would be conducted jointly by troops of the 63 Brigade, Asaba, and personnel from paramilitary agencies drawn from the various commands in the state, stressing that it would also strengthen civil-military relations.

The Commander, 63 Brigade, Asaba, Brig.-General Abdulrahman Idris, who also spoke at the ceremony, said exercise ‘Still Water’ was systematically planned to engage and prepare troops for combat anytime the need arose.

Idris disclosed that the exercise would cover all areas of security concerns in the state particularly the ‘ember’ months that usually attract criminal activities, hence the need to checkmate the rise within the state.

He expressed hope that the exercise ‘Still Water’ would create a conducive atmosphere for residents to move without fear of threats from hoodlums.

Flagging off the exercise at the Brigade Base Camp on the Asaba/Benin expressway, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, commended the Nigerian Army for its commitment to the security of the state and the nation.

Okowa, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, said: “This administration has achieved a lot in reducing insecurity across the state to the barest minimum except for a few instances of armed robbery and kidnapping.

“We have invested a lot in the security architecture. I assure you that this administration remains committed to ensuring the security of lives and property of the people of the state.

“I assure the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state of my administration’s unalloyed support as you engage in the intensive internal security duties in the state.

“I also want to assure the 63 Brigade of the state government’s support towards the success of its exercise Still Water.”

