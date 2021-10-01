Muhammadu Buhari

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has listed priority areas which President Muhammadu Buhari need to work on to save Nigeria from disintegrating under his watch.

The group in an open letter titled: “Nigeria must not die under your watch” signed by the NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje on the occasion of the 61st Independence Anniversary implore the President to do away with primordial sentiments and govern Nigeria as President of all Nigerians.

Owoaje who carpeted the President administration over nepotistic tendencies of his administration as well as the issue of insecurity, economic crisis and corruption said the President should change gear and think of a lasting legacy for the country.

He frowned at the insistence of the President to reactivate pre-independence grazing routes despite opposition from southern governors, stating that such action are inimical to national interest.

The letter read in part: “Mr President, by October 1, 2022, you would be giving your last Independence speech as President and Nigerians would be hoping to have your score card. As we celebrate this year’s Independence anniversary, it is time for you to think about the legacy you want to leave for Nigerians. We implore you to listen to all the voices calling on you to move against criminal elements in the country. The first step is to declare bandits as terrorists and stop the indefensible posture of your Presidency over the endless cycle of violence perpetrated by these mindless marauders.

“Secondly, you must see yourself as a statesman and President of Nigeria by immediately jettisoning the idea of reactivating colonial grazing routes. You must lend your support to the ban on open grazing and fashion ways where the Federal Government and the various state governments especially in southern Nigeria would live in harmony with herders. To this end you must reinforce your directive to security operatives to arrest marauding herdsmen caught with guns and ensure their prosecution.”

“Also, it is not late to renew your war on corruption by ensuring all corruption cases involving officials and agencies in your administration are promptly investigated and those found culpable are arraigned in the Court of law to answer for their crimes. It is not enough for Nigerians to know you are not corrupt while officials of your administration, party members and those around you have allegations of corruption against them.

“Like we have noted before, we want to reiterate that you have an ample opportunity as President to enthrone fiscal federalism by pursuing constitutional amendments with vigour in line with your electioneering promises. This would ensure just distribution of income, promote economic stability and enthrone efficient allocation of resources to federating units which ultimately benefits all citizens”.