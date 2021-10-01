— commutes deaths sentence of 26 others to life imprisonment

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has granted state pardon to 18 convicted inmates of the correctional centres in the state.

Akeredolu equally commuted to life imprisonment 26 other inmates on death row.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

Olatunde said the gesture by the governor was made in commemoration of this year Independence anniversary.

The statement reads: “In exercise of the powers conferred on him by Paragraph (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has granted State pardon to 18 convicted inmates.

“The Governor also commutted to life imprisonment twenty six (26) other inmates who were condemned to death by the various Courts in the state.

“The convicts were released having shown remorse and are of good conduct at the correctional centres.”

While charging them to be of good conduct and live a crime-free life, the governor urged the public not to discriminate against them as they reintegrate back to the society.