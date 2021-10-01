Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), says Nigeria’s 61st years of Independence provides a strong source of unity and strength.

Buni said that though the country had its challenges, it remained a united country with lots of hope to prosper and attain greatness.

He made the remarks in a statement issued by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, his Director-General, Press and Media Affairs, on Thursday in Abuja.

Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, charged Nigerians to continue to contribute to national growth and development for the collective achievement of the target of a better country.

He said the long history of integration among the various ethnic, and socio-cultural groups should be a source of unity in diversity for the country.

According to him, at 61 years of independence, Nigerians should concentrate on issues that unite the country rather than divisive tendencies.

“We may have some challenges, but we still remain a united country with lots of hope to prosper and attain greatness as a united country.

“We should remember that every country, including the developed nations, have their challenges.

“We should face the challenge and contribute to national growth and development for us to collectively achieve our target of a better Nigeria” he said.

He assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was committed to building a solid foundation that would stand the test of time, institute good governance and service delivery.

Buni said that as a ruling party, APC was redefining party politics in Nigeria through strong internal democracy and a bottom-up approach.

He said the objective was to give ownership of the party and power to the people.

“It is pertinent for us as a ruling party and other political parties in the opposition not to see politics as a do or die affair, but a ladder to nation-building.

“We should therefore play clean, pure and wholesome politics to promote democratic growth and developmental politics that is beneficial to the people of Nigeria,” Buni said.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to support and cooperate with the Buhari administration in its commitment to build a prosperous nation.

(NAN)

