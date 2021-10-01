Mr.Temisan Louis

The Founder/President of the Mayorkings Agency Group the official Organizers of the Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards/Summit Mr.Temisan Louis

has insisted that all hope is not lost for Nigeria, noting that they are a lot of Nigerians with the right mindset towards achieving a better society.



He advised President Mohammadu Buhari-led’s administration to be more proactive in terms of national Security and be more centric on youths’ employment and development, as this will reduce the arrays of Socio vices thronging the nation.

According to him, the good governance we all Seek in Nigeria lies in the attributes of all citizens.

“It should begin from the Home, through the Parents then down to the teachers in our Schools.

“Good governance should begin from our Mindset as once that is done, it sure would manifest into the physical”.

He also noted that the General Public is invited to the forthcoming Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards/Summit Nigeria 2021 holding at the Sheraton Hotel & Towers Abuja, on the 28th of October With the Theme: Repositioning Good Governance Mentality For Global Impact.