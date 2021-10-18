By Onozure Dania

Ijaw National Congress, INC, has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on his appointment as United Nations (UN) Special Envoy on Crisis Management.

The body also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the reappointment of Colonel Milland Dikio (retd) as Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

Recall that Jonathan’s appointment was announced by the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterre

A statement by its National Publicity Secretary Engr. Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha, INC described the appointment as a befitting reward for the good leadership traits of the ex-President in Africa and beyond, adding that it was an honour to the entire Ijaw nation.

It noted that Jonathan left behind a legacy of peace in Nigeria, which had guaranteed the corporate existence of the country, promoted unity and enhanced socioeconomic development.

While saying that Jonathan remained an asset to the whole world, with his uncommon love for humanity and humility, INC commended the UN for the recognition and prayed God to give him the wisdom, knowledge and understanding to manage the honour as the first African to hold the position.

On Dikio, the body said that the people of Ijaw nation were happy with his reappointment.

INC said that Dikio deserved the reappointment and that it would press for him to be confirmed as the substantive administrator of the amnesty programme.

The body said that within one year of Dikio service, he has reinvigorated the amnesty programme by instituting major reforms that changed the negative perception about the PAP.

The group charged Dikio to use his reappointment as an opportunity to help drive the vision for sustainable peace in the Niger Delta and pledged support for the amnesty programme and charged him to continue to be a good ambassador of the Ijaw people.