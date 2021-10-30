Director, Corporate Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Ibitoye Abosede (R) receiving Imo State University Alumni Association (IMSUAA) Merit Award on exemplary Corporate Governance from Prince Obinna Okwara, Chairman, IMSUAA Annual Global Convention held Saturday in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

By Egufe Yafugborhi



PORT HARCOURT – COMMUNICATION expert and Director, Corporate Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Dr. Ibitoye Abosede on Saturday pledged NDDC’s continued commitment to the advancement of tertiary education in the Niger Delta.

Abosede restated the commission’s commitment in Port Harcourt, Rivers state where Imo State University Alumni Association (IMSUAA) honoured him with a Merit Award on Corporate Governance in IMSUAA’s 2021 Global Convention on the theme, Insecurity, Youth Development and Nation Building – Role of Universities.



In a statement of acceptance, the NDDC Director said, “The commission’s projects in IMSU, particularly the hostel, was among the first to be embarked upon, completed and commissioned in the interventionist agency’s deliberate efforts to improve tertiary education in the region.



“I played my part in realising the IMSU intervention and I am glad and more motivated to contribute more, knowing my efforts are being acknowledged. I never saw this coming and it’s therefore so inspiring. It is my hope that this bond of mutual respect will bring forth more gainful dividends.”

Keynote speaker on the occasion and Dean, Students Affairs, IMSU, Prof Okee Okoro urged the leadership class in Nigeria to embrace exemplary mentoring and the youths to shun selfishness and social vices to be more useful to societal development and stem the growing culture of violence and insecurity in Nigeria.