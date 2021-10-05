By Chidi Nkwopara – Owerri

Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP, Mr. Rabiu Hussaini, has assured the citizenry that the state remains safe and secure.

The CP’s assurance, which was made public via a press statement, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Michael Abattam, came nearly 24 hours after pandemonium that effectively scuttled economic and social activities of the entire state last Monday.

The Imo police boss, not only enjoined the citizenry to be mindful of mischief makers who raise false alarm that are unfounded, but also opined that this could give room for hoodlums to vandalize properties and even endanger human lives.

The PPRO said: “He attributed the fake news that made rounds today, 04/10/2021, as a ploy by detractors of the state, to cause pandemonium with the aim to destabilize the already achieved peace being enjoyed by Imolites.

“However, on the strength of the fake news, the Commissioner of Police in company of the Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge of Operations, immediately mobilized patrol teams and went out on confidence building patrol of the metropolis and ordered the Divisional Police Officers in their various divisions, to replicate same. Fortunately, the metropolis was crime free and citizens were seen going about their legitimate businesses.

“In view of this, the Commissioner of Police is issuing a strong warning to any person(s) or group, under any guise, whose intention is to scuttle the already achieved peace being enjoyed by Imolites, to shelve such plans as anyone caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

The PPRO also disclosed that following the Monday pandemonium, the CP has directed that “any person(s) or group that comes out to enforce any illegal order that is not from a legitimate authority should be resisted in its entirety by Imolites”, adding that they will be supported by security agencies.

His words: “The Police Command is working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure that citizens rights are protected and peace is maintained in the state.

“The CP, while expressing confidence in the security measures already in place to checkmate crime and criminalities, advised Imolites to come out en masse and go about their lawful businesses, without fear of harassment or molestation from anybody.

“More so, he called on all and sundry to be wary of fake news, remain law abiding and be vigilant enough to report any suspicious activities seen within their neighbourhood, to the nearest police station or call the Command’s emergency number 08034773600, believing that together we will make Imo State safe and free from crimes.”

Vanguard recalls that the rumour of an impending attack by unidentified gunmen, which swept across the entire state Monday, sent shockwaves that forced forced the citizenry to shutdown everything, including schools, banks, markets, motor parks, and quickly scamper into safety.

Meanwhile, normalcy has returned in the state, after the scare, while some businessmen were seen, counting their losses.

Vanguard News Nigeria