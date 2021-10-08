.

The Imo State Government has commenced yet another empowerment program for the Youths of Imo State and this time, a Master Class Training on Agro Farm.

The training which is aimed at equipping our Youths with the resources necessary to venture into the Agricultural industry on a commercial basis is a pet project from the Office of the Imo State Governor, Youth Affairs. Industry specialists and resourceful entrepreneurs have been engaged for this purpose.

This empowerment program with the theme: “One Youth, One Farm” would run till Saturday, 9th of October 2021. Speaking during the flag off, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Affairs, Hon. Eric Uwakwe stated that having drawn the participants from the 27 Local Governments of the State, it is believed that the impact of the project would greatly be felt in the economy of the State once judiciously applied by the participants.

He urged Imo Youths to key into this program because Agriculture remains the next sector that would grow the world.

Vanguard News Nigeria