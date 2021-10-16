.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday elected its new State Executives of the party in the State, with Macdonald Ebere as the newly elected Chairman who replaced the outgone Chairman, Marcillinus Nlemigbo.

The Chairman, Imo APC, Electoral Committee, Godwin Anughae, who conducted the election announced the elected officials from the election held at Ndubuisi Kanu square in Owerri.

According to him, the party stakeholders unanimously agreed and adopted a consensus approach in electing their new executives.

He shortly said: “We have come to the final point to put a new structure to lead Imo state to victory in the next election. They will manage the APC affairs in the next four years. For peace and harmony, the party adopted a consensus approach in electing their executives.”

While declaring the winners who emerged through a consensus arrangement and confirmed by delegates, Macdonald Ebere, was elected as the Chairman, Deputy Chairman, former House of Representatives Member, Matthew Omehgara, Secretary, Greg Madu, Publicity Secretary, Cajetan Duke, Organizing Secretary, Ikechukwu Umeh, Woman leader, Lady Ifeoma Ndukwu, Treasurer, Bright Njeje, Youth leader, Udoka Iwueke, Auditor, Peter Madu among others.

In his acceptance speech, the State Chairman, Ebere said: “We thank Uzodimma for providing the enabling environment for a peaceful election. We thank the outgoing chairman Nlemigbo, for working to hold our party strong. I have come to unite, amalgamate, there will be no segregation, I need total support. Let us work together to build our party. We will reposition our party to a greater height. We will take reasonable advice that will move our party forward.”

Earlier, the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, said: “I will support the State executives of our party to succeed. APC is the party to win in Nigeria. If APC fails, I have failed. Let us unite and make APC stronger so that all will benefit from the system.”