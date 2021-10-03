By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Imo State Attorney General, AG, and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Cyprain Akaolisa, yesterday, denied any involvement in the alleged setting up of a “fake Eastern Security Network, ESN,” which is said to be responsible for the killings in the South East.

Akaolisa equally described the allegation as “the continued vilification of his office and person by politicians with unforgiving spirit, bent on destroying him for his role in the change of government in Imo State”.

The AG, who spoke through his Media Adviser, Mr. I. A. Ositadinma, was particularly grieved: “Not satisfied with the burning down of his country home and the malicious allegations that led to his five years suspension from practice, by the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, LPDC, they have now thrown up this statement purportedly issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, spokesperson, Emma Powerful, to soil the image of the hardworking, peace-loving, kind hearted and humble gentleman and leader of the Imo State Bar.”

READ ALSO:24hrs after Senate’s call, Reps ask Buhari to declare bandits terrorists

He urged the general public to ignore that statement, stressing that he was sure that such a comment cannot come from the leadership of IPOB.

His words: “It is surprising to note also that all the persons mentioned in the said list of fake ESN members, come from Awo-Idemili, showing clearly that the list is a product of some parochial persons with clanish preconceived intentions.

“Chief C. O. C. Akaolisa is a Knight of the Catholic Church, a communicant, a Human Rights Activist and known defender of the voiceless in the society, who has never been involved in any satanic plot. He has never and will never, for any reason, soil his hands with human blood.

“His office in Imo State, has stood against the extrajudicial killing of suspects and since his emergence as the State Attorney General, many citizens unlawfully incarcerated in prison have regained their freedom, through his recommendations to the Governor for his exercise of prerogative of mercy.

“Furthermore, the Attorney General is surprised at this level of wicked, malicious and evil allegation, which he has surrendered to God Almighty as his only strength and defender.

“Chief Akaolisa, once more, seizes this avenue to appeal to Imo politicians to give peace a chance and stop the shedding of innocent blood in the name of politics, which should be played without bitterness as it is only God Almighty who gives power.

Vanguard recalls that a statement allegedly credited to IPOB, weekend, gave the names and telephone numbers of some Imo indigenes, who they claimed were recruiting fake ESN members responsible for all the killings in the South East.