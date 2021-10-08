.

By Steve Oko

Mr Aloy Ejimakor, counsel to the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed disappointment that Kanu’s suit for the enforcement of his fundamental human rights has not been re-assigned to a new Judge.

Vacation judge Justice KCJ Okereke of the Abia State High Court had on September adjourned the suit for reassignment on Thursday, saying that he would not have enough time to conclude the matter during his vacation period which ended September 30.

Kanu had filed a N5 billion suit against the federal government of Nigeria for his “abduction in Kenya and extradition to Nigeria”.

He seeks among other things, a return to Kenya where he was “forcefully abducted”, and then to Britain his place of abode.

Other respondents in the suit are the Attorney General of the federal, Abubakar Malami; Chief of Army Staff; the Inspector General of Police; and the Director, Department of State Services, DSS.

Kanu’s lawyer in a statement, Thursday expressed disappointment that when he showed up for his client, the matter had not been re-assigned to a Judge that would hear it under the regular court calendar.

“As of today, (Thursday), the case is yet to be assigned and I was informed by the registry that all parties will be notified of the next hearing date once the case is assigned to a Court.

“A fundamental rights proceeding is sui generis. In other words, it is to be treated as special and expected to be concluded quickly, especially in situations where the applicant is incarcerated.

“Today’s outcome is a disappointment. It is my hope that going forward, there won’t be any further delay in hearing the case.

Vanguard News Nigeria