THE Chairman Senate Committee of Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola, weekend, promised to intensify the massive facilitation of educational materials and skills acquisition for his numerous constituents in the largest senatorial district in Nigeria as it is a panacea not only as a means of employment but an antidote for youth restiveness.

Speaking after the distribution of textbooks, exercise books, mathematical sets, school bags and modern writing boards that had 10,000 student/pupils beneficiaries and a donation of 16-Seater School Bus for Teachers in the senatorial district at Vantage Event Centre, Ikeja, the senator said he is a product of similar school in the district adding that so far 97 Senior Secondary Schools, 97 Junior Secondary Schools and 200 Primary Schools benefitted in the distribution of educational materials with a focus on Mathematics and English Language.

He said: “This is the first phase of my educational empowerment for my constituents. I will soon embark on the second phase of similar magnitude for other schools yet to benefit before the year runs out. I must say that if not for the privilege I had to attend a public school like these students and pupils, I would not have become a senator. I am a firm believer that with good education everyone can be a productive and useful member of society.

“If not for these teachers, we cannot be where we are and I cannot be a senator. I will not be able to speak on the floor of the senate, where we must be able to speak constructively. I also thank God for the teachers and my constituency educators for their efforts. If someone had told me that I would be a Senator, I would have asked: how I will achieve that? But behold, I am the one representing Lagos West Senatorial District with special recognition to my teachers.”

