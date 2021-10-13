By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), lead counsel to the embattled Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka, Igboho Wednesday disclosed that the Yoruba right activist is now critically ill in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Chief Alliyu (SAN) stated this in Ibadan while speaking on a radio station, monitored by Vanguard on Sunday Igboho’s health condition in Cotonou.

The legal luminary confirmed that it was true that Igboho was critically ill and was taken to the hospital in Cotonou for medical attention.

Chief Alliyu maintained that report reaching him was that one of his (Igboho’s) organs might have been affected as a result of injuries he sustained when he reportedly felt while attempting to escape from the hands of the armed gunmen that invaded his Soka residence in Ibadan on July, 1 this year.

According to Chief Alliyu, the Yoruba activist has already applied to the Republic of Benin authorities to allow him access better medical attention in either France or Germany as a result of his failing health.

Vanguard News Nigeria