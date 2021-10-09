.

By Fortune Eromosele

His Excellency, UNESCO Laureate Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu has been invited again by the International Association of Universities in collaboration with Universit Oberta de Catalunya to deliver a lecture at the Six and final Lecture on Innovative Education for Unshaped Futures (IE4UF).

The International Association of Universities (IAU) and the UOC have joined forces to produce a series of talks on Innovative Education for Unshaped Futures (IE4UF) with Subtitle: Data Governance What should we be aware of? They will focus on the changes currently taking place in higher education.

The series is divided into 6 hour-long sessions exploring the different levels of change. They will move from broader themes to more specific areas in the second part of the series. Each talk includes the point of view of an online university and a campus university.

The International Association of Universities (IAU) and Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) are pleased to announce the launch of a new joint series – the Innovative Education for Unshaped Futures (IE4UF).

The series is divided into six 1-hour chapters exploring different topics and bringing together experts to discuss current practices and solutions as well as the challenges ahead, these sessions are open to the public at large.

Each of the chapters will be followed by a policy dialogue session the following day where participants can come together to exchange on the topic in question, express ideas, seek advice from peers or provide recommendations.

The policy dialogues are limited to 20 participants per session to ensure maximum interaction and exchange. The outcomes of the policy dialogues will be submitted in the form of a report to the UNESCO World Higher Education Conference scheduled for 2022.

This which was disclosed to journalists today in a press release signed by Emmanuel Daudu, his Senior Special Assistant on media, stated that the letter that was sent by the International Association of Universities dated 7th of October,2021, Stated that Prof. Bashiru Aremu has been carefully selected for the lecture delivery after rigorous scrutiny of his academic prowess and found the most outstanding amongst his contemporaries in the academic macrocosm.

He noted that a virtual international program is a one-day event scheduled for the 14th of October, 2021.

