I didn't say anything about IPOB on Imo, Anambra killings ― Nnia Nwodo

By Dennis Agbo

Immediate past President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has distanced himself from a media publication ascribing to his statements on the killings in Imo and Anambra states.

The story, according to Nwodo, had it that he blamed the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, for the killings in the southeast states.

But Nwodo in a reaction to the online publication, on Sunday, said it was unfounded, maintaining that he never spoke to anybody on such a controversial issue.

He dismissed the story as emanating from mischief makers and urged the general public to ignore it.

Nwodo said: “My attention has been drawn to a publication alleging that I made a statement on the recent killings in Imo and Anambra States.

“The statement further alleged that I referred to IPOB as being responsible for the killings.

“I state without reservation that I didn’t make any such statements. I have deliberately refused any press interviews since I finished serving out my tenure as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“I took this decision in order to ensure that my successor’s voice is undiluted and unmistaken as the sole voice of Ohaneze leadership.”

He described the story as speculative journalism and urged the media to be guided in their publications.

