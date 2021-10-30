Lota Chukwu

There’s a cliché that says all is fair in love and war, but life has taught us that the reverse is the case. At least this is a fact one of Nollywood’s actresses, Lota Chukwu has opined in one of her latest posts on social media to bemoan her lot when dealing with people either for love or otherwise.

She writes, “I’m mentally at a place where I can’t afford to freely give anymore. Meaning if I love you, I need for you to love me back. If I care about you, I need you to care about me too. If I sacrifice for you, I need sacrifices in return. If I protect you, I need to be protected as well. My mental capacity won’t allow me to keep pouring from an empty cup. I can’t afford to accept one sided love and energy anymore. We all deserve to be poured into, as we pour into others.”

Ugwu Lotachukwu Jacinta Obianuju Amelia, popularly known as Lota Chukwu gained popularity after starring in popular Nigerian TV series, Jenifa’s Diary alongside Funke Akindele, Juliana Olayode, Falz where she plays the role of “Kiki”, a friend of the lead character, Jenifa played by Funke Akindele.