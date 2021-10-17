Mr.Ubani Chignons

A graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Anambra State University, with Masters degree from Cyprus International University (CIU) and the founder of Ubahec Global Services & Homes Limited Mr.Ubani Chignons has said that travelling across the world made him successful.

According to chinonso, travelling gave me enough exposure to create platforms for me to be self-employed.

“I love traveling, after my NYSC, I went to China and that was how life started for me, that was when I started thinking about my life and how to live a better life, as you all know that being self-employed pays more in Nigeria. I needed to work hard. I ventured into doing cargo business, dealing in shipping Honda cars to Nigeria, buying goods with the little money I had and sending them to Nigeria for over three years I was in China.

“I later moved to Vietnam, to turkey and Dubai. This was where I had my highest exposure.

“My two companies UBAHEC Global Services & Homes Limited were set up to solve Nigerians’ problems in the real estate sub sector of the economy because I had requisite experience.

“Our area of specialisation is versatile in wide areas which include property developers, estate and land agents, importation of general goods and services, charity foundation, hotel, music industry, film making production. construction of road, oil and pipe line maintenance, field work offshore and agriculture,”

“ I call on youths to tap into the positivity around the social media, because Social media is the new money-making platform.