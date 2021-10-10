…as Alaafin visits site of tragedy

By Adeola Badru

Worried by the loss of lives, following the fall and resurrection of a 100-year old mysterious tree on four people in Oyo town, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has visited the scene to commiserate with families of the victims.

Sunday Vanguard recalls that the tree, popularly called ‘Igi Odan’, trapped at least four people last Monday.However, while residents were still mourning their beloved ones, the tree reportedly rose before sunset the following day.

It was learnt that the tree has been at the location for over 100 years, while it came as a shock to residents to have seen the fallen tree whose branches had already been hewn mysteriously back up on Tuesday.

Sources told Sunday Vanguard that the Odan tree was uprooted by wind during the downpour on Monday night.

They were, however, left in shock to see the tree back, standing firmly rooted to the ground where it was uprooted a day earlier.

In photos and videos circulated online, the root of the tree was seen uprooted from the ground and the trunk was lying on the ground.

The branches were later cut off but the second series of photos and videos showed that the tree had been rooted back to the ground but there were no leaves on it and the branches which had been cut off did not join to the trunk.

Meanwhile, the development prompted the Alaafin of Oyo to visit the scene and commiserate with the families of the people allegedly killed by the tree earlier.

The monarch’s media aide, Mr. Bode Durojaye, when contacted on phone said Oba Adeyemi had visited the scene to commiserate with the bereaved families and to see the mystery.

He said: “He went there. The fallen tree rose again mysteriously. Kabiyesi commiserated with the people there over the sad incident.”

On his account when interrogated, the Chairman of the Sabo Market where the incident happened, Akeebu Alarape, said four different loggers invited to cut the tree did not succeed until a fifth logger was able to cut parts of it before rescue operation could begin.

The Head of Operations of the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed, Amotekun Corps, in the Atiba area, Akeem Ojo, said the tree fell on the victims who were mostly traders around 6 pm.

“A female student of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo; a woman with a baby strapped to her back and a boy she was holding, were pulled out from under the tree.

“One person was seriously injured and taken to a private hospital in the area, while motorcycle and minibus parks under the tree were damaged,” Ojo narrated.

