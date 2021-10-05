Erling Haaland will miss Norway’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers through injury as he ‘can’t even walk’.

The 21-year-old is said to be suffering from muscular problems and has missed Borussia Dortmund’s last three games.

Norway were hopeful he could return for them in their games against Turkey and Montenegro, but Haaland revealed on Monday he will not be available.

Confirming he will not be fit, Haaland tweeted: “Hi folks, sorry for not getting ready for the national matches. Had enjoyed myself. Anyway, good luck to Norway.”

Haaland missed Dortmund’s defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach and then also their victories over Sporting Lisbon and Augsburg.

