.

“Imagine a good number of people not having the financial capacity to network and the social capability to be strategically positioned, so as to attract the right people… This way, dreams die, hopes are lost and forward-thinking people become fewer by the day…”

Those were the words of Gusi Tobby – the convener of ‘The Business Brunch with Gusi Tobby’, scheduled to hold on Friday, 29th of October, 2021 at the Alliance Française de Lagos.

“I am organizing the Business Brunch with Gusi Tobby for people to understand that there is a mindset to creating wealth; and only with finances, the right network, a good reputation, and being in relevant circles can most things work out for you”. she said in a statement.

The event is a social empowerment initiative where attendees will be taught how to network, strategically position and brand themselves in order to gain and create wealth.

Speakers include leadership expert and founder, GOTNI Leadership Centre Dr. Linus Okorie; Award-winning economist and founding partner, DAS Hub Africa – Chinwe Egwim; Founder, Shecluded – Ifeoma Udoh; Financial literacy/investment expert and founder Smart Stewards – Sola Adesakin and Founder, Herconomy – Ife Durosinmi Etti. The keynote address will be presented by Dr May Ikeora – Founder, L’Avyanna Skin Naturals.

Expected guests include Juliet Ibrahim, Lerika Kleinhans, Dr Kaffy Shafau, Maje Ayida, Beauty Tukura, Foluke Michael, Winfrey Okolo, Alex Unusual and a host of others.

A seasoned reputation management consultant with a specialization in Public Relations and communications, Gusi Tobby LordWilliams, fondly called the Lord T of Impact, currently works at the GOTNI leadership centre as a digital media and communications consultant.