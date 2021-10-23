File photo

By Adeola Badru – Ibadan

The Correctional facility in Abolongo area in Oyo, Oyo State, was attacked by gunmen, late Friday night and with all prisons therein set free.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that gunmen stormed the facility late on Friday night, attacking with grenades to gain access and set the prisoners free.

It was further learnt that the attack left the facility in disarray with warders scampering for safety.

As of the time of filing this report, other security agencies have been mobilised to support men and women of the Nigerian Correctional Service in tracking down the fleeing gunmen and rearresting the prisoners.

